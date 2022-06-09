site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Porter Gustin: Signs with Dolphins on Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 9, 2022
Gustin signed a contract with Miami on Wednesday.
Gustin will join the
Dolphins after spending the first three seasons of his career with Cleveland, registering 52 tackles over 25 games. The 25-year-old joins Miami after the team waived fellow defensive end Daeshon Hall in a corresponding move Wednesday.
