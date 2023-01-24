Gustin's (undisclosed) practice squad contract with the Dolphins expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Gustin first joined the Dolphins in June and did not appear in a game for the team before landing on the practice squad injured list Oct. 13. While the nature of this issue was never disclosed, the 25-year-old linebacker went on to finish the campaign on this list. Gustin tallied nine tackles while appearing in six games for Cleveland in 2021, and he'll likely seek to carve out a reserve role elsewhere heading into the 2023 season.