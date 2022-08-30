The Dolphins waived Williams on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Williams won a starting job as a rookie undrafted free agent in 2019 but never got back on track in 2021 after major injuries cut off his first two seasons. He's played only 17 games in three years, and the Dolphins reportedly weren't able to trade him. The 25-year-old could nonetheless get a shot with another team at some point this year.
More News
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Could be traded•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Staying with Dolphins•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Silent end to quiet season•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Full participant Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Limited practice Wednesday•