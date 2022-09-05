Williams was signed to the Panthers' practice squad Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Williams found a new home in Charlotte after he was let go by the Dolphins prior to the NFL's 53-man active roster deadline last Tuesday. The 6-foot-5 receiver played in eight games in each of the last three seasons, collecting 56 receptions, 787 yards and seven receiving touchdowns in that span. He'll figure to add depth for Carolina's WR corps and is a candidate for a promotion to the active roster if the team is bothered by injuries throughout the 2022 campaign.