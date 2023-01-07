The Panthers signed Williams from the practice squad Saturday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Williams has spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign on Carolina's practice squad after being released as part of the Dolphins' final preseason-roster cuts. The 25-year-old, who logged six catches on 16 targets for 71 yards across eight games last season, should be in line for his Carolina debut heading into Sunday's regular-season finale versus New Orleans. Expect Williams to slot into a reserve role alongside wideouts Rashard Higgins and Andre Roberts.