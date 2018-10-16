Raiders' Amari Cooper: Still in protocol

Cooper is still in concussion protocol Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cooper was forced to leave in the first half of Sunday's game against the Seahawks after suffering a helmet-to-helmet hit that resulted in a concussion. Reports also surfaced this week that Cooper is on the trading block, but if the wideout's concussion is a serious one, it could delay any inevitable transactions for the Raiders.

