Jones recorded six tackles (five solo), including three sacks, and one pass defended during Sunday's 27-20 win against the Chargers.

Jones finally lived up to his lofty standards for the first time since signing with the Raiders this offseason. After reaching double-digit sacks in seven of his first ten seasons, the two-time All-Pro logged just a half-sack over his first 11 games in 2022. However, he helped terrorize Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert, who was sacked five times in this season-best outing for the Raiders' pass rush. Las Vegas has now recorded 11 sacks over the last three games. Jones will look to ride this positive momentum into Thursday Night Football while taking on a makeshift Rams offensive line, which has given up 42 sacks this season.