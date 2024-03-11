Wilkins is slated to sign a four-year, $110 million contract with the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilkins will immediately form one of the league's most dangerous pass-rush tandems alongside Maxx Crosby in Las Vegas, giving the Raiders one of the most intimidating defensive fronts in the league. The Dolphins opted not to franchise tag Wilkins after he broke out with 65 total tackles (10 for a loss), 9.0 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 2023, and the contract now offered to him by Las Vegas is clearly one Miami couldn't have matched. The 28-year-old is one of the few interior defenders in the NFL to truly boast both an ability to thrive as both a run stuffer and pass rusher, making him a premier fantasy asset in IDP formats that require starting DTs.