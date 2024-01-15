Wilkins notched 65 tackles (38 solo), a career-high nine sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season appearances in 2023.

Wilkins had a quiet finish to the season, with just three assisted tackles during Saturday's wild-card playoff loss to the Chiefs, but that doesn't undermine the fact that he put together a career year to cap his rookie contract. The Dolphins will be in a precarious position this offseason, with Tua Tagovailoa entering the fifth year of his rookie deal, potentially making Wilkins a franchise tag candidate. It's difficult to imagine Miami letting Wilkins walk, but his franchise tag would carry a $19.7 million salary, and the team has little room to maneuver barring future restructures.