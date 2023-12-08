Wilkins (groin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Wilkins popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, and his groin issue held him to limited participation in today's practice. The Dolphins don't play until Monday night, so Wilkins' practice participation Saturday will be something to look out for to help determine how severe this groin injury is.
