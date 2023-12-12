Wilkins logged five total tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss and one sack in Monday night's 28-27 loss to the Titans.

The 27-year-old was the only Dolphin to get to Will Levis on Monday night, even though the Titans' offensive line had given up the fifth most sacks in the NFL going into Week 13 (42 sacks allowed). Wilkins continues to add to his impressive season, tallying 51 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks through 13 games. The entire Miami defensive line (including Wilkins) will need to do a better job of getting after the quarterback going forwards, as the team will be without its most productive pass rusher in Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) for the remainder of the season.