Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: One reception in loss to Philadelphia
Patterson caught one pass for seven yards on two targets in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles.
Patterson, who had averaged nearly 34 offensive snaps per game in the Raiders' previous five contests, logged just 13 snaps in Week 16 with the rest of the team's receiving corps back to full strength. His opportunities could be limited once again in Week 17 during the regular-season finale against an impressive Chargers pass defense.
