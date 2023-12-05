Patterson rushed five times for 11 yards and caught one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets.

Five of Patterson's six touches came in the first half, and his lone second-half touch went for negative-one yard. The veteran fumbled his final touch of the first half out of bounds, so his lack of ball security may have played a part in his limited role down the stretch. Either way, Patterson's fantasy value remains limited as long as Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are healthy.