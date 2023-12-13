Patterson rushed three times for seven yards in Sunday's 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers.

Patterson played just 12 of the Falcons' 72 offensive snaps Sunday while continuing his role as Atlanta's No. 3 running back. The veteran's three rushing attempts were his fewest since Week 10 as he sees the field in relief of both Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Barring injuries to Robinson and Allgeier, Patterson's fantasy utility is extremely limited. The 32-year-old should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Falcons visit the Panthers in Week 15.