Carlson made all three of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 16-12 win over the Jets.

Carlson appears to be past the minor groin injury that impacted his practice participation from late October into early November, making three field goals in back-to-back contests the past two weeks. Carlson's Sunday Night Football performance was highlighted by a 54-yard field goal as time expired at the end of the first half, marking his first 50-plus yard conversion of the season. The Raiders now travel to Miami for a Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins.