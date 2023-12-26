Watch Now:

Carlson converted both of his field-goal attempts in Monday's 20-14 win over the Chiefs.

Carlson notched six points in the low-scoring affair, making a pair of field goals from 24 and 35 yards en route to victory at Arrowhead Stadium. Nonetheless, a much friendlier kicking environment appears on the schedule for Carlson in Week 17 as the Raiders travel to Indianapolis.

More News