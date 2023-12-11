Carlson did not attempt a kick in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings.
Carlson managed to suit up Sunday despite dealing with an illness that impacted his practice participation earlier in the week, but he wasn't given the chance to attempt a single kick against his former team as the stout Vikings defense stymied the Raiders offense. An easier matchup awaits against the Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15.
