The Saints released Carlson on Tuesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

After winning the Saints' kicking job coming out of the preseason, Carlson proceeded to miss six kicks -- four field goals, two extra points -- through the team's first seven games. Coming out of a Week 8 bye, the Saints have opted to move on from Carlson. New Orleans doesn't currently have another kicker on its 53-man roster, but Charlie Smyth could be elevated or signed off the practice squad to handle kicking duties for the team's next game Sunday versus the Browns.