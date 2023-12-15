Carlson made all nine of his extra-point attempts in Thursday's 63-21 win over the Chargers.
Carlson didn't attempt a single field goal for the second straight week, but he contributed nine extra points in the Raiders' blowout victory. A tougher test looms against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 16.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Zero attempts against former team•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Good to go for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses 30-yard attempt Sunday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Nails two field goals Sunday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Adds 10 points in SNF win•