Carlson made two of three field-goal attempts and converted all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers.

Carlson's first career miss inside Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium came at the end of the first half Sunday when his 52-yard attempt sailed wide left. He connected from 55 yards earlier in the second quarter, but he's now missed from 50-plus in back-to-back contests. Carlson could benefit from the Raiders' upcoming matchup against a struggling Rams squad.