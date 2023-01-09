Carlson converted both of his field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try in Saturday's 31-13 loss to the Chiefs.

Carlson booted his 11th 50-yard plus field goal of the season during the first quarter Saturday, and he ultimately finished the 2022 campaign tied for third in points scored with 137 behind only fellow kickers Jason Myers and Justin Tucker. Carlson made 34 of 37 field-goal attempts in 17 games, registering a conversion rate north of 90 percent for a third consecutive year, while also nailing 35 of 36 extra-point tries. His current contract is slated to keep him in Las Vegas through 2025.