Carlson (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Carlson's good to go despite being limited in all three of Vegas' practices during the week. The offense trying to get him in position for kicks will be quarterbacked by rookie Aidan O'Connell after the Raiders benched Jimmy Garoppolo and fired coach Josh McDaniels in the week leading up to the team's Week 9 matchup with the Giants.