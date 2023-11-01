Carlson was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a groin injury.

Carlson was only able to log one limited practice session in the week leading up to Monday's game against the Lions. It led to the Raiders adding James McCourt to their practice squad and elevating him to the active roster ahead of Monday's contest, but Carlson was ultimately able to play and converted both of his extra-point attempts. His practice participation will be something to monitor ahead of the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Giants.