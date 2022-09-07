Waller (hamstring) is not listed on the Raiders' Week 1 injury report.
Waller missed time in training camp and the preseason as he contended with a hamstring issue, but the Raiders' clear-cut top tight end approaches Sunday's season opener against the Chargers minus an injury designation. As a result, Waller figures to see his share of Week 1 targets from QB Derek Carr, with wideouts Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow also candidates to be featured heavily in the Las Vegas passing game this coming season.