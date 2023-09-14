Carter (knee) was a limited participant at practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game at Buffalo.
It's a step in the right direction towards being able to suit up for Week 2 after Carter missed practice entirely Wednesday. With number two wideout Jakobi Meyers dealing with a concussion, he could potentially be set up for increased reps at the Bills.
