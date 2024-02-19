Carter caught four passes for 39 yards on seven targets and rushed three times for 18 yards in 17 games during the 2023 season. He also returned 24 punts for 232 yards and 11 kicks for 262 yards.

Carter, who'll turn 31 years old in April, served primarily as a return man in his first season with the Raiders, logging just 102 total offensive snaps across 17 contests. The journeyman wide receiver is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024, so it's uncertain that he'll be back as a specialist in Las Vegas.