Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Overshadowed by Lynch against Patriots
Washington rushed for seven yards on three carries and caught two passes for 12 yards on three targets during Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Washington took a backseat to starter Marshawn Lynch in terms of production by a wide margin in Week 11, as the latter rushed for 67 yards on 11 carries to go along with a 10-yard reception. Washington still managed to log 13 more offensive snaps than fellow backup Jalen Richard, though Richard out-rushed Washington by 12 yards on just one more carry. Expect a similar level of involvement from Washington in Week 12 against a tough Broncos rush defense, who just held the Bengals' Joe Mixon to 49 rushing yards on 20 carries.
