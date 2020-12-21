Washington did not see the field during Sunday's 22-12 win over New England.
Washington saw his role on offense vanish following the return of both Salvon Ahmed and Matt Breida to the lineup Sunday, as he worked as Miami's reserve No. 4 back. Even if Myles Gaskin (undisclosed) misses more time on the COVID-19 list, it looks like Washington won't be very involved Week 16.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Joined by Ahmed/Breida duo Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Doesn't do much with lead role•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Unexpectedly top dog•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Sheds injury label•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Limited to start week•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Idle for Week 13 game•