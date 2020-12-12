Washington is likely to start after Myles Gaskin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida both on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) being ruled out Friday, Washington will essentially being forced into a prime spot against his former team. The 27-year-old saw a decent amount of work two weeks ago with the Dolphins' running-back depth in shambles, tallying 15 total touches for 60 yards, but he promptly was ruled out the following week after injuring his hamstring. The fifth-year back has carried the ball more than 10 times in a game just eight times in his career, but he was relatively prolific in his stint as the starter towards the end of last season with the Raiders accumulating 238 total yards across 50 touches during a two-game stretch. It's worth noting both Patrick Laird and Lynn Bowden figure to sap away some of Washington's receiving opportunities so it's unlikely the back will have a full starter's workload against his former team Sunday.