Washington (hamstring) isn't listed on Miami's final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Washington is projected to back up Myles Gaskin against the vulnerable Chiefs run defense with Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) ruled out. Matt Breida could also factor into Miami's backfield plans but will need to be removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list by 4 p.m. Saturday in order to be eligible to play.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Limited to start week•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Idle for Week 13 game•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Listed as doubtful•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Back at practice•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Misses another practice•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Dealing with hamstring injury•