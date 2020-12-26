Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Raiders.
Myles Gaskin will return to the lineup this week after a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He and Salvon Ahmed figure to handle most of the backfield work in Saturday's crucial AFC clash; Matt Brieda and Patrick Laird should rotate in occasionally as well.
