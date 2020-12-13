Washington rushed 13 times for 35 yards and caught two of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 33-27 loss to Kansas City.

Washington was the workhorse on the ground with Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida both on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) inactive. He didn't do much with the opportunity, however, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry against his former team. Washington will likely retain the lead role in Week 15 against the Patriots if none of the three aforementioned running backs are ready to return, but he'll be hard to trust after this disappointing showing.