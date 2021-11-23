Jackson took one carry for four yards in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Bengals, but he was not targeted in the passing game.

Jackson's playing time nearly doubled in his second game as a Raider, but fellow receiver Zay Jones still drew the start alongside Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards. Tight end Darren Waller was the team's only pass catcher to surpass 30 receiving yards, however, so it was an unproductive performance from the entire WR corps. Jackson will look to stretch the field in a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Cowboys on Thursday.