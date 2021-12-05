Jackson (calf), who is listed as as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, is expected to be available, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson received the questionable tag for Week 13 after he was limited in two practices and missed another due to a calf spasm. The Raiders may want to put him through a workout early Sunday just to make sure he's good to go, but confirmation on his availability should arrive 90 minutes prior to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, when Las Vegas releases its inactive list. Jackson enjoyed his biggest game to date in his third appearance with the Raiders on Thanksgiving Day, hauling in three of four targets for 102 yards and a touchdown while playing just over half of the snaps in a 36-33 overtime win over Dallas.