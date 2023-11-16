Deablo (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Deablo has been dealing with an ankle issue since Week 7, and he missed two full games before returning Week 10 against the Jets. He logged 67 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps in that contest and recorded seven tackles along with a pass breakup, but he's not yet clear of the ankle injury. Whether Deablo heads into the weekend with an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest in Miami will likely depend on his ability to log a full practice by Friday.