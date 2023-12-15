Deablo is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Chargers due to an ankle injury.
The extent of Deablo's ankle injury is still unclear, so his status will be worth monitoring going forward. Before exiting the game, the veteran linebacker recorded a team-high 12 total tackles (seven solo) in the contest.
