Deablo (concussion) has been wearing a red non-contact jersey while working in a limited fashion during all of the OTA sessions available to the media so far this offseason.

Deablo played 48 percent of the total defensive snaps in the Raiders' wild-card loss to the Bengals before suffering a concussion that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the game. The rookie linebacker emerged into a starting role for Las Vegas down the stretch of the 2021 season, recording 45 tackles, one pass defended and one fumble recovery over 17 games with five starts.