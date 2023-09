Deablo recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Steelers.

Deablo's eight tackles were good enough for a team-high, and he is now up to 27 total through three games. He was on the field for 50 defensive snaps (83 percent) and five on special teams (17 percent). The linebacker will look to continue racking up tackles in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Chargers.