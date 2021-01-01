Harris was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Harris is eligible to return to the lineup for a Week 17 matchup against the Broncos. However, Las Vegas has been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention since his last appearance on Thursday Night Football, Dec. 17 against the Chargers. The 30-year-old will have an opportunity at logging his 15th appearance (and 13th start) of 2020 in the Mile High City. He's been torched in coverage this season, allowing 13.5 yards per target and a passer rating of 124.1.