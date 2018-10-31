Raiders' Gareon Conley: Questionable for Thursday
Conley (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the 49ers, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Conley didn't practice Monday but was able to log a limited practice Tuesday. The Ohio State product is coming off a 76-snap performance against the Colts in Week 8. If Conley misses time, Daryl Worley or Leon Hall could see an increase in work.
More News
-
Raiders' Gareon Conley: Benched against Chargers•
-
Raiders' Gareon Conley: Notches defensive touchdown Sunday•
-
Raiders' Gareon Conley: In line for preseason debut•
-
Raiders' Gareon Conley: Practicing Monday•
-
Raiders' Gareon Conley: Dealing with hip strain•
-
Raiders' Gareon Conley: Misses minicamp with groin strain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...