Conley (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the 49ers, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Conley didn't practice Monday but was able to log a limited practice Tuesday. The Ohio State product is coming off a 76-snap performance against the Colts in Week 8. If Conley misses time, Daryl Worley or Leon Hall could see an increase in work.