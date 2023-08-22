Renfrow (shoulder) is practicing in a non-contact jersey Tuesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Renfrow has yet to play this preseason amidst the shoulder issue. Coming off a down 2022 under the new coaching staff, it's unclear what kind of role Renfrow is going to play this season following the additions of Jakobi Meyers and Phillip Dorsett in free agency and Tre Tucker in the third round of the 2023 Draft. Renfrow was the subject of trade rumors earlier in the offseason.