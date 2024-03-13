The Raiders are releasing Renfrow in a move that will add $8.21 million in 2024 cap space, Ta reports.

The move was seen as inevitable unless Renfrow would agree to a large paycut. He caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021 -- his third NFL season -- but then had only 585 yards in 27 games the past two years after signing a three-year, $31.7 million contract. He made it through two seasons of the contract and earned more than $20 million, and he'll now become a free agent a few months after his 28th birthday. Meanwhile, the Raiders have Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker atop their depth chart at wide receiver, with the latter having replaced Renfrow in the No. 3 role at times in 2023.