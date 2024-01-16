Renfrow, who didn't catch a single pass throughout the Raiders' final four games, ended the 2023 season with 25 total receptions for 255 yards on 37 targets in 17 contests.

Renfrow's otherwise disappointing 2023 campaign was highlighted by a three-game stretch within Weeks 11-14 in which he posted a 12-126-0 line on 14 targets, but he promptly saw his playing time dwindle thereafter in favor of rookie Tre Tucker's development behind fellow wideouts Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. If the team is unable to find a trade partner for Renfrow this offseason, the 28-year-old slot receiver could be a release candidate at a $5.5 million dead cap expense, which would save the Raiders about $8.2 million in cap space.