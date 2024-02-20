The Raiders can add $11.8 million in 2024 cap space if they release Renfrow with a post-June 1 designation, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Renfrow has just one season left on his contract, but the use of void years means dead-cap charges for 2025 and 2026 will accelerate onto the 2024 sheet if he's traded before June 1 or released without the aforementioned designation. Either way, the Raiders would avoid paying him an $11.53 million base salary, $100,000 workout bonus and up to $629,000 in per-game roster bonuses. It's an obvious move given his lack of production the past two seasons, though there is a scenario in which Renfrow stays in Las Vegas via a renegotiation or extension that drastically lowers his compensation. He's highly unlikely to have a trade market under the terms of the current contract.