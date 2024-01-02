Renfrow was not targeted in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Colts.

Renfrow has played 12 or less snaps in back-to-back games with rookie Tre Tucker assuming the No. 3 wide receiver role behind Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Renfrow hasn't recorded a single reception since posting a 3-46-0 line Week 14 against the Vikings, and he figures to continue losing playing time to Tucker versus the Broncos in the upcoming regular season finale.