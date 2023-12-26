Renfrow was targeted once in Monday's 20-14 win over the Chiefs, but he finished the contest without a reception.

Renfrow wasn't alone in posting an underwhelming receiving line for the Raiders on Monday, as quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed just nine passes all game. Renfrow has been held without a single catch in back-to-back tilts, and he's likely to play behind Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker again Week 17 against the Colts.