The Raiders signed Guyton to a contract Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Guyton is coming off a 2023 season in which a leg injury forced him to spend the first eight games on the PUP list, and he ended the next eight contests with a disappointing total of 10 catches on 21 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. In the past Guyton has been a serviceable deep threat, having put up a career-best 31-448-3 receiving line on 48 targets back in 2021. He'll compete for a depth role behind Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Michael Gallup.