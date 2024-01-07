Guyton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Guyton didn't play the first eight weeks of the season while on the PUP list with a knee injury. He returned and didn't log any catches Week 9 but then turned some heads the following week when he caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. It's been a rough time for Guyton since then, however, as he's failed to record more than two receptions or 19 yards in any of his subsequent six games even with the team's top wideout, Keenan Allen (heel), missing half of those matchups. It remains to be seen where Guyton fits into the team's future plans, but he'll finished his fifth NFL campaign with disappointing totals of 10 catches on 21 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown.