Guyton recorded one catch for four yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Ravens.

Guyton struggled to put up a solid game stats-wise even after a Week 10 season-high (4-41-1), but he was still third in targets and tied a season high in offensive snaps with 53. That number was likely aided by the third-quarter injury to rookie Quentin Johnston (ribs), but it's unclear if he would have been able to return. Additionally, receiver Joshua Palmer (knee) could return in the ensuing weeks as he's already exceeded his mandated four-game absence after landing on injured reserve earlier in November. With head coach Brandon Staley reportedly unhappy with Johnston's play, it's possible Guyton could elevate to the team's No. 2 receiver for as long as Palmer is still out, but fantasy managers should just try and wait out the ambiguity before making appropriate roster moves.