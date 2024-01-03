Guyton played three offensive snaps and didn't see any targets in Sunday's loss to Denver.

Guyton had already been seeing his opportunities decline in recent weeks, and he played a season-low 25 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps against Buffalo last Saturday. However, he was wiped out of the gameplan almost entirely against the Broncos, taking the field for just three snaps. The lack of playing time Sunday came even as top wideouts Keenan Allen (heel) and Joshua Palmer (concussion) were unable to suit up, further emphasizing Guyton's drop-off since he posted a promising four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in this second game of the season Week 10 versus Detroit.